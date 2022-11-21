Music notes: Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift and Camila Cabello

Dua Lipa will be the first-ever recipient of the Collection of the Year award at the Shoe Oscars aka the 36th annual Footwear News Achievement Awards on November 30. Billboard said Dua is being recognized for her Puma x Dua Lipa Flutur Drop 2 collection.
Fans had no idea Justin Bieber was hiding inside of a giant bear costume at a Drew House pop-up show in Tokyo, Japan. He shared images from the event, which celebrated his clothing line.
Taylor Swift is a fan of Kim Petras and told the “Unholy” singer just that at the American Music Awards. Pop Base caught the sweet exchange in which Taylor pulled Kim into a hug and told her, “I love your song so much. I’ve done a lot of butt-popping to that!” It’s unknown what song she’s exactly referring to, but fans are obviously hoping this means the two will collaborate on a song very soon.
Camila Cabello helped BLACKPINK close out their North American tour by performing a duet with Jisoo. Billboard reports they performed “Liar” together — a song off Camila’s Romance album. Camila was decked out in BLACKPINK attire for the show, which went down at the Banc of California Stadium.
