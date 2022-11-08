AD
Music notes: Ed Sheeran, Lindsey Stirling, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, The Weeknd and more

todayNovember 8, 2022

Background
Ed Sheeran‘s “Celestial” was featured in a trailer for the new Pokémon Scarlet/Violet games. The official Pokémon Twitter account teased, “A journey of celestial proportions awaits. Thanks for the incredible track Ed Sheeran!” The games come out November 18.

﻿Lindsey Stirling ﻿helped rusher in the holidays on ﻿The ﻿Kelly Clarkson﻿ Show﻿ by performing “Joy To The World.” Of course Lindsey showed off her dance moves and was joined by some professional dancers onstage.

Justin Bieber is apparently “scared to death” of Judge Judy. The icon told ﻿Access Hollywood﻿ of her old neighbor, “I understood he was paying the front door people to let him know when I was there — coming and going — so he wouldn’t have to bump into me!”

﻿Dua Lipa ﻿will be headlining night two of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball at London’s O2 Arena. She’ll play the night of Sunday, December 11.

The Weeknd‘s music is coming to Beat Saber, a VR music rhythm game. Fans can now smash cubes to the beat of The Weeknd’s biggest hits for $12.99.

Lauren Spencer-Smith will perform at the 2022 MTV EMAs, which will stream on Paramount+ on November 12.

Shakira is moving to Miami with her sons after ending her relationship with Gerard PiquéPeople reports the pair worked out a custody agreement that is “best for their kids” and allows for Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, to live with their mom.

Martha Stewart is keeping mum on whether Mariah Carey is invited to her famous Thanksgiving dinner — which Mimi requested to attend. Martha told Entertainment Tonight she’s inviting a “small group” to the event and isn’t “telling a soul” who’s on the invite list.

