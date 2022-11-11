AD
Music notes: Gotye, Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas

todayNovember 11, 2022

Background
We heard ﻿Gotye‘s “Somebody That I Used to Know” 11 years ago — and on Friday the music video reached an incredible 2 billion views. The artsy music video, which featured Kimbra, sees the pair becoming absorbed by an abstract art piece, but Kimbra breaks free at the end.

﻿Taylor Swift ﻿is out with another “Anti-Hero” challenge, this one starring her adorable cat ﻿Benjamin Button﻿. Taylor’s official fan page tweeted out, “Looks like Benjamin was left to his own devices and joined in on the #TSAntiHeroChallenge!” What’s Benjamin’s crime? He supposedly enables Taylor’s codependency.

﻿Joe Jonas﻿ released his collab with Khalid, “Not Alone,” on Friday and followed up with the song’s official music video, which features scenes from the upcoming Korean War drama ﻿Devotion﻿. Joe stars as aviator Marty “Skip” Goode in the movie, which flies into theaters on November 23.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

