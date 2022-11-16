AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Jewel, JC Chasez, Shania Twain, The Weeknd and Sara Bareilles

todayNovember 16, 2022

Background
share close
AD

Page Six claims Jewel performed for Dolly Parton at Amazon founder Jeff Bezos‘ Washington, D.C., home and sang “Jolene” in her honor. The insider spilled, “She was just up there singing with her guitar and talked about what an inspiration Dolly was to her as a singer/songwriter. It was just beautiful.” Bezos threw a party honoring the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery “Portrait of a Nation” honorees.

﻿Shania Twain said it’s a dream of hers to collaborate with ﻿Harry Styles﻿. The two famously performed together at Coachella. Shania appeared on TalkShopLive and said a collaboration with Harry “would be my dream.” Shania hopes Harry hears her loud and clear, adding “magic will happen” if they collab together.

Dancing with the Stars alum Cody Rigsby is hosting NSYNC singer JC Chasez in the third episode of LOL CodyPeople reports he will work up a sweat with JC while discussing some moments in pop culture and playing games. “I literally feel like I’m going to just fan girl for 30 minutes when I do the ride with him,” he told the outlet. Fans can watch the show Thursday, November 17, at 7:30 p.m. on Peloton.

The Weeknd wants the fan who photoshopped his Dawn FM cover so that he looked bald, old and overweight to identify themself. “Who did this? confess,” he tweeted out and shared the less-than-flattering photoshop job. He later tweeted, “20 thousand likes, almost 2 thousand replies and not a single …. CONFESSSION !” Fans are now jokingly incriminating themselves.

Sara Bareilles ﻿is having a “s*** moment” and “drinking wine at an airport. At 11:30 am.” The singer didn’t explain further, but reminded fans on Instagram that for every bad day, a better one comes along to balance things out.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

iron-maiden’s-marvel-collaboration-continues-with-new-collection
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Iron Maiden’s Marvel collaboration continues with new collection

Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via Getty Images Iron Maiden's collaboration with Marvel is continuing with a new collection. The metal legends have unveiled a new batch of apparel in partnership with the famed comic book brand, featuring Maiden's album and single artwork combined with characters including Iron Man, Deadpool and the Guardians of the Galaxy gang. You can check out the collection now via the Iron Maiden web store. The Maiden/Marvel […]

todayNovember 16, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%