AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Lady Gaga, Katharine McPhee, Mel C, Jordin Sparks, Gloria Estefan and Paula Abdul

todayNovember 23, 2022

Background
share close
AD

﻿Lady Gaga﻿ is heading to London’s Kensington Palace — well, one of her iconic outfits is, anyway. Rolling Stone reports the flowing green gown she wore to the 2020 MTV VMAs will be featured at the State Apartments at Kensington Palace’s “Crown to Couture” exhibit. The dress will be featured alongside some iconic pieces of fashion history stemming from the 18th century. It opens April 5.

Katharine McPhee and husband David Foster release their Christmas Songs album on Friday. This is their first holiday album together, and they’ve already released their cover of “Jingle Bell Rock.” They also head out on tour starting December 1 in Stony Brook, New York. You can buy tickets on Katharine’s website.

﻿Blake Shelton ﻿finally revealed what he wants as a retirement gift when he leaves ﻿The Voice﻿ next year. Wife ﻿Gwen Stefani﻿ previously joked he’d be happy with a bag of corn or fertilizer, but it appears Blake wants an ATV. He told ﻿Entertainment Tonight﻿, “I think that would be great for Camila [Cabello] to buy me.” Camila joked back, “Santa’s budget is a little tight this year.”

Spice Girls member Mel C is unhappy her fellow artists are performing in Qatar for the World Cup. “Personally, I’m an ally to the LGBTQ+ community and it’s not something I would feel comfortable in doing,” she told ﻿Daily Mail ﻿about performing in the country that’s been mired in controversy over alleged human rights abuses. “People want to go over there and help to make a change. Each to their own, but it would be a no from me if the offer came.”

Don’t forget, ﻿Jordin Sparks﻿﻿﻿, ﻿Gloria Estefan, Joss Stone﻿ and ﻿Paula Abdul ﻿will perform at the 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday. The parade steps off 9 a.m. ET and will air on NBC and Peacock.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

watch-shane-hawkins-&-nandi-bushell-jam-together-backstage-at-london-taylor-hawkins-show
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Watch Shane Hawkins & Nandi Bushell jam together backstage at London Taylor Hawkins show

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for FF In between all the rock legends who played the Taylor Hawkins concerts in September, it may have been the youngest people onstage who stole the show. Hawkins' teenage son Shane memorably took his father's place on drums to play "My Hero" along with Foo Fighters, while kid music prodigy Nandi Bushell — who went viral after challenging Dave Grohl to a drum battle — joined the Foos for […]

todayNovember 23, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%