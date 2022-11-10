Music notes: Pink, Nick Lachey, Mariah Carey, Shawn Mendes, Ava Max, Kenny Loggins and more

Pink teamed up with Soundwaves Art to raise money for UNICEF and No Kid Hungry. The organization made artwork based off the sound waves of her songs “So What,” “Give Me A Reason” and “Cover Me In Sunshine.” She signed prints of the pieces that are available to purchase now.

Did Nick Lachey shade ex-wife Jessica Simpson? E! Online reports Nick chatted with divorced Love Is Blind contestant Matt Bolton and told him, “Hey, it’s always better the second time, right?” Nick divorced Jessica in 2006 and has since remarried Vanessa Lachey.

Mariah Carey is NOT the Queen of Christmas. The singer proclaimed on Twitter that Dolly Parton is the “Queen of Everything” and, yes, that includes Christmas.

Shawn Mendes caused eyebrows to waggle when he hiked shirtless in Los Angeles. TMZ shared several pictures of Shawn’s sculpted six pack, and the outlet floated the idea that he’s “Canada’s finest export.”

Ava Max unleashed her new, disco-inspired song “Weapons.” It is the latest single off her sophomore album, Diamonds & Dancefloors, which is set to hit the shelves in January. You can preorder the album now.

Kenny Loggins‘ book Still Alright has been crowned one of Hachette Books’ best-loved titles of 2022. The list is determined by a book’s sales and media coverage. Kenny’s book came out in June and shares an honest look at his five-decade career.

All those sped-up songs on TikTok are shaking up the Billboard charts and allowing older songs to enjoy new streaming booms. That was the case for ABBA‘s 1979 hit “Angeleyes,” as well as Sam Smith‘s “I’m Not the Only One.” The outlet notes this is allowing younger generations to discover old hits and make them popular again.