AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Taylor Swift, Joe Jonas, Jennifer Lopez, Elton John, ABBA and more

todayNovember 17, 2022

Background
share close
AD

Taylor Swift has over 50 million YouTube subscribers, making her the eighth artist to achieve this feat.

Speaking of Taylor, Zoë Kravitz revealed she leaned on her during the pandemic. “She was my pod. She was a very important part of being in London,” she told GQ, adding Taylor would “make me home-cooked meals and dinner on my birthday.”

Joe Jonas said writing “Not Alone,” his original song for Devotion, was tough. He explained to The List, “It’s a tough song to just think of how I was going to go about writing this, but the relationship between [the main characters] … there’s so much there.” He said the song embodies “the highest form of … friendship.”

Jennifer Lopez is buds with husband Ben Affleck‘s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, a source tells Us Weekly. “They really enjoy each other,” they claimed.

Elton John is putting on a series of virtual live performances on Roblox: Elton John Presents: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road. The virtual, 10-minute shows run through November 20, coinciding with his final U.S. tour date at Dodger Stadium. Roblox is giving away the chance to take a selfie with Elton, to gain VIP backstage access and to have their avatar appear onstage during the Sunday show.

ABBA announced it expanded its Voyage residency through November 2023 at Queen Elizabeth’s Olympic Park. Tickets are on sale now.

The Funny Girl Broadway revival will release its soundtrack, which features Lea Michele, at midnight. Michele told her fans on Instagram Live, “I’m so proud of it.”

Lady Gaga‘s fans have an issue with former President Donald Trump‘s new slogan, which is condensed to #MAGAGA. Gaga herself hasn’t said anything about it, and her fans are already flooding the hashtag with memes.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

ticketmaster-cancels-general-ticket-sales-for-taylor-swift’s-eras-tour
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Ticketmaster cancels general ticket sales for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

TAS Rights Management If you were hoping to buy tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, you are officially out of luck. Ticketmaster announced Thursday that Friday's ticket sale for the general public will not go forward as planned. "Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow's public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled," the company tweeted. Fans are obviously […]

todayNovember 17, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%