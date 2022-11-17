Music notes: Taylor Swift, Joe Jonas, Jennifer Lopez, Elton John, ABBA and more

Taylor Swift has over 50 million YouTube subscribers, making her the eighth artist to achieve this feat.

Speaking of Taylor, Zoë Kravitz revealed she leaned on her during the pandemic. “She was my pod. She was a very important part of being in London,” she told GQ, adding Taylor would “make me home-cooked meals and dinner on my birthday.”

Joe Jonas said writing “Not Alone,” his original song for Devotion, was tough. He explained to The List, “It’s a tough song to just think of how I was going to go about writing this, but the relationship between [the main characters] … there’s so much there.” He said the song embodies “the highest form of … friendship.”

Jennifer Lopez is buds with husband Ben Affleck‘s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, a source tells Us Weekly. “They really enjoy each other,” they claimed.

Elton John is putting on a series of virtual live performances on Roblox: Elton John Presents: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road. The virtual, 10-minute shows run through November 20, coinciding with his final U.S. tour date at Dodger Stadium. Roblox is giving away the chance to take a selfie with Elton, to gain VIP backstage access and to have their avatar appear onstage during the Sunday show.

ABBA announced it expanded its Voyage residency through November 2023 at Queen Elizabeth’s Olympic Park. Tickets are on sale now.

The Funny Girl Broadway revival will release its soundtrack, which features Lea Michele, at midnight. Michele told her fans on Instagram Live, “I’m so proud of it.”

Lady Gaga‘s fans have an issue with former President Donald Trump‘s new slogan, which is condensed to #MAGAGA. Gaga herself hasn’t said anything about it, and her fans are already flooding the hashtag with memes.