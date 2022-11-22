AD
Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Taylor Swift, ‘Pitch Perfect’, 98 Degrees and Katharine McPhee

todayNovember 22, 2022

Taylor Swift‘s home on Cornelia Street in New York City — yes, she sang about it on her Lover album — is up for sale and could be yours for $45,000 a month. Corcoran listed the 1870s carriage house-turned-luxury home that Taylor once rented. It has four bedrooms, five baths, three gas fireplaces and more perks fit for a pop star.

Jeff Timmons﻿, ﻿Drew Lachey and Justin Jeffre of 98 DegreesErik Michael Estrada from O-Town, and Jamie Jones from All-4-One teamed up or a cover of “O Holy Night” featuring the Sequoia Symphony. This is part of the group’s soon-to-be-launched A Boy Band Christmas Tour, which kicks off December 2.

Adam Devine returns as Bumper in the Pitch Perfect spin-off Bumper in Berlin and a new promo sees the actor belting out a new song by Ryan Tedder. The song is called “Know My Name,” which he sings with actress Sarah Hyland. The series premieres on Peacock Wednesday.

﻿Katharine McPhee﻿ revealed her grandparents once gave her canned tuna for the holidays. “My grandparents, as they started to get older, they started giving the family really, really weird gifts from their travels,” she told Page Six. “And the last one that was very strange was a box full of canned tuna.” She noted the tuna was “fresh” and hadn’t been sitting in a closet somewhere. Her husband, David Foster, joked his grandparents would give him an orange every Christmas. “What’s up with that?” he remarked.



Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

