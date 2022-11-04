AD
    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Music notes: Taylor Swift, Rob Thomas, Shania Twain and more

todayNovember 4, 2022

Taylor Swift is showing support for her bestie Selena Gomez’s new Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. Taylor wrote on her Instagram Story Friday, “So proud of you @selenagomez. Love you forever.”

Christina Aguilera is looking back at some of her most iconic music video looks in a new video with Allure. In the clip, she breaks down her memorable fashion moments, from “Lady Marmalade” to “Dirrty” to “Beautiful.”

Time to break out the holiday tunes: Rob Thomas‘ holiday album, Something About Christmas Time, is giving you one more way to listen. It was released on exclusive red vinyl Friday.

Shania Twain is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Come on Over. The album went on to become the biggest selling studio album by a female artist of all time and featured the hits “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!,” “You’re Still the One,” “That Don’t Impress Me Much” and “From This Moment.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel announce more dates together

Stevie: Erika Goldring/WireImage; Billy: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images A few days ago, Stevie Nicks wrote that she was "excited to hit the road with Billy Joel next year." However, the two had only announced one co-headlining date: April 8 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, billed as "One Night Only." Turns out that "one night only" meant just one night in Arlington -- because they plan on doing this in several […]

todayNovember 4, 2022

