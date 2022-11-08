AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

‘My Policeman’ director says Harry Styles was “incredibly articulate” as to why he wanted the role

todayNovember 8, 2022

Background
share close
AD

Harry Styles‘ new movie My Policeman stars Harry as Tom, a gay policeman in 1950s England, who marries a woman, played by Emma Corrin, while carrying on an affair with a man. Director Michael Grandage tells ABC Audio that Harry impressed him with his reasons for wanting the part.

“I think a few years ago he made a decision with Dunkirk, that he did want to take advantage of becoming a screen actor wherever possible, and finding roles that would be part of that evolutionary development,” Grandage tells ABC Audio. “And he, interestingly enough, reached out to us.”

Grandage says when he heard Harry felt the role of Tom would be a good one for him, “I wanted to hear why. And he was incredibly articulate about why.”

Grandage says he and Harry agreed on how to portray Tom, who must keep his affair with a museum curator, played by David Dawson, under wraps. “He saw Tom very much as as I did…which is, you know, a man who keeps his cards very close to his chest, gives very, very little away, is almost sometimes monosyllabic, is shy, is not wanting to let anything out at all about his true feelings.”

And yet, says Grandage, “We know two people fall in love with him, so he must be pretty charismatic and beautiful.”

Grandage says Harry and his co-stars were also interested in the “the whole sociopolitical messaging of this film,” which he felt was “important for people…of their generation.”  The message concerns the fact that during the time My Policeman takes place, homosexuality was outlawed in the U.K. and could earn you a multi-year prison sentence.

My Policeman is now streaming on Prime Video.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

looking-for-winning-powerball-numbers-in-record-$1.9b-jackpot?-you’ll-have-to-wait
insert_link

National News

Looking for winning Powerball numbers in record $1.9B jackpot? You’ll have to wait

(NEW YORK) -- An estimated $1.9 billion is up for grabs in the latest Powerball jackpot, lottery officials said. But you'll have to wait to see if there's a winning ticket, as Powerball announced Monday night that the drawing "has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols." "Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before […]

todayNovember 8, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%