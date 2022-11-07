AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Chris Stapleton’s “Traveller” truck, Hootie & the Blowfish head to Raleigh + more

todayNovember 7, 2022

Chris Stapleton and longtime brand partner Ram Truck have teamed up for a special “Traveller” truck design featuring custom interior and exterior details.

Rock group Hootie & the Blowfish, fronted by country solo act Darius Rucker, has announced a one-night-only show for February 17 in Raleigh, North Carolina. It will serve as a pre-party in advance of the Carolina Hurricanes game.

Breland is making a stop on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday at 11:35 p.m. ET. He’ll be making the TV debut of his current single, “For What It’s Worth.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

