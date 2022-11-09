AD
    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Dolly Parton MetroCards and the 2022 BMI Awards

todayNovember 9, 2022

Background
The Metropolitan Transportation Agency (MTA) has released a limited-edition run of Dolly Parton-themed MetroCards in honor of her new greatest hits album. Fifty thousand Dolly-themed MetroCards will be distributed across four high-traffic subway stops in midtown Manhattan.

Toby Keith won the BMI Icon Award at the BMI Awards on Tuesday night, celebrating his lifetime of achievements in songwriting. Eric Church and Carrie Underwood were on hand to tribute Toby with performances of his hits “I Love This Bar” and “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” respectively.

Speaking of the BMI Awards, Luke Combs won Country Song of the Year for “Forever After All” at the ceremony, and Hardy was named Songwriter of the Year.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

