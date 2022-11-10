AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Kane Brown’s “Blue Christmas,” Brantley Gilbert’s new album + more

todayNovember 10, 2022

Background
share close
AD

Kane Brown puts his spin on Elvis Presley’s “Blue Christmas” in a new, holiday-themed collection of Amazon Original songs. Kane’s song, plus more cover performances of holiday classics from a variety of artists, are available to stream now.

Brantley Gilbert’s new album, So Help Me God, is out now. It features a collaboration with Blake Shelton and Vince Gill called “Heaven By Then.”

Dolly Parton is on the cover of an upcoming issue of Better Homes and Gardens. She’ll offer insight into her favorite recipes, talk about the holiday season and more.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

billy-joel-and-stevie-nicks-add-another-joint-stadium-date
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks add another joint stadium date

Stevie: Erika Goldring/WireImage; Billy: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Those "one night only" Billy Joel/Stevie Nicks concerts seem to be shaping up into a full fledged tour. The Piano Man and the Gold Dust Woman -- can we call her that? -- have just announced yet another stadium date, this time at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on August 5. Tickets go on sale November 18 at 9 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.com […]

todayNovember 10, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%