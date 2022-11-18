AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Keith Urban’s music video, Scotty McCreery takes ‘Same Truck’ deluxe + more

todayNovember 18, 2022

Background
Keith Urban just released the music video for his newest song, “Street Called Main.” It was filmed in Portland, Tennessee.

The deluxe version of Scotty McCreery’s Same Truck album arrived on Friday. The new release adds six songs to the original track list.

Blanco Brown and rapper T.I. are planning to release a collaborative album. They put out a new song off the upcoming project called “Trap Still Bumpin’” on Friday.

Brian Kelley released a new song Friday called “Florida Strong.” It’s a tribute to his home state, and through the end of this year, 100% of the royalties from the song will be split equally between the American Red Cross and the Florida Disaster Fund in support of hurricane relief.

Stagecoach Festival has announced its 2023 Palomino Stage lineup, featuring performances from Americana and roots acts like Tyler Childers, Turnpike Troubadours, Marty Stuart and more. The festival — headlined by Luke Bryan, Kane Brown and Chris Stapleton — will take place in April.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

