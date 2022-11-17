Nashville notes: Kelsea Ballerini’s pop collab, Chase Rice’s new album + more

Kelsea Ballerini is collaborating with pop act Fletcher. The two stars are planning to release a duet rendition of “Better Version” this Friday. The song originally appeared on Fletcher’s Girl of My Dreams album.

Chase Rice announced his next album, I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell, on Thursday morning. It’s got a February 10 release date and features a couple of songs he has recently shared, including “Way Down Yonder.”

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are the newest artists to sign on for a CMT Crossroads special. The 90-minute presentation, which also commemorates the franchise’s 20th anniversary, will air November 29 at 9 p.m. ET. Ahead of the full special, you can watch a sneak peek of the two artist’s “Can’t Let Go” performance.