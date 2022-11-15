AD
Nashville notes: Maren Morris takes MerleFest, Elle King sits at the “campfire” + more

November 15, 2022

Background
Maren Morris has been announced as a performer at the 2023 iteration of MerleFest, along with the Avett Brothers, Black Opry Revue and more. The North Carolina festival is set to take place April 27-30.

Elle King stars in the latest installment of CMT’s performance series “CMT Campfire Sessions.”

Morgan Evans just released the music video for his heartbreak ballad “Over for You.” He released the emotional song in the aftermath of his divorce from fellow country star Kelsea Ballerini.

After canceling a series of November shows — including his co-headlining Can’t Miss Tour with Chris Janson — Travis Tritt is updating fans about the injury that caused him to take a break. He has a torn meniscus in his left knee and will undergo surgery in mid-December to address the health issue.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

