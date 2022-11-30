AD
Nashville notes: Tim McGraw covers Merle Haggard, Tanya Tucker stars in 'A Nashville Country Christmas' + more

November 30, 2022

Tim McGraw recently shared a live cover of Merle Haggard’s holiday classic, “If We Make it Through December,” on his social media.

Tanya Tucker stars in the upcoming Paramount Network holiday film A Nashville Country Christmas. The trailer is available to watch now.

Scotty McCreery returns to the road Wednesday after several weeks of paternity leave; he posted a bittersweet shot of himself saying goodbye to his newborn son, Avery, at the airport. He is headlining the National Finals Rodeo’s Downtown Hoedown on Fremont Street in Las Vegas. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Alice Cooper is the subject of a new coffee table book from veteran rock journalist Garry Graff, Consequence reports. Alice Cooper at 75, dropping January 31, ahead of the rocker’s 75th birthday on February 4, will look back on the rocker’s career, highlighting “75 career accomplishments, events, and partnerships.”  The 208-page book will explore Cooper’s childhood, and take a deep look at his albums and songs. It will also look at Cooper's life […]

todayNovember 30, 2022

