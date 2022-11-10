AD
Entertainment News

Netflix drops teaser to prequel series ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’

todayNovember 10, 2022

Netflix

Netflix is giving The Witcher fans a peek at their Christmas present: A teaser to the four-part prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin, which debuts on December 25.

Everything Everywhere All At Once star Michelle Yeoh takes center stage in the trailer, which opens with the martial artist showcasing some of her sword-handling skills as seen in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

Netflix teases, “Set in an elven world 1200 years before the time of Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri, The Witcher: Blood Origin will tell a tale lost to history: the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that led to the pivotal Conjunction of the Spheres, when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.”

Set to a spooky medieval song, the lyrics of which speak of love and a coming war, the snippet teases all the magic, bloodshed and epic vistas The Witcher fans have come to expect.

Blood Origin also stars Queen & Slim‘s Jodie Turner-Smith, The Rings of Power‘s Lenny Henry and Shaun of the Dead‘s Dylan Moran.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

After considering sitting out the CMAs, Maren Morris decided to attend — but skipped the red carpet

ABC/Randy Holmes Maren Morris wound up attending the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday night, after telling the Los Angeles Times back in September that she was considering not going. "I'm very honored that my record is nominated. But I don't know if I feel [at] home there right now," Maren said at the time. The singer recently became embroiled in a social media feud with Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany, due to transphobic comments […]

November 10, 2022

