Entertainment News

Netflix gearing up for two ‘Gears of War’ shows

todayNovember 7, 2022

Netflix

Netflix announced Monday that it’s turning the bestselling video game series Gears of War into not one but two original shows.

The streaming service will begin production on both a live-action film set in the world of the sci-fi shooter and an adult animated series set in the same universe.

Calling the Gears of War series “one of gaming’s richest and most acclaimed sagas,” the streaming service sets the scene for the uninitiated. “A society divided and on the brink of collapse faces total extinction by the Locust, a monstrous threat from below. Delta Squad, a ragtag fireteam led by disgraced sergeant Marcus Fenix, is now charged with leading humanity’s last stand.”

The series has won critical acclaim and a legion of fans; to date, more than 40 million copies have been sold.

Incidentally, there’s no word on whether Dave Bautista, a superfan who once called Fenix “a dream role” — and whose face and voice could be swapped for the original star, John DiMaggio, in Gears 5 thanks to fan demand — is involved.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Previous post

The Beatles’ Revolver returns to ‘Billboard’ top five thanks to deluxe special edition

Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe The Beatles' album Revolver, which first topped the Billboard 200 album chart in 1966, is back in the top five, thanks to a deluxe special edition reissue that came out October 28. The special edition, which is available in a variety of formats, features demos, alternate versions, outtakes and different mixes of classics like "Yellow Submarine," "Got to Get You Into My Life," "Tomorrow Never Knows" and […]

todayNovember 7, 2022

