AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

New animated video for Michael Jackson’s ‘Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin” dropping Monday

todayNovember 18, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Sony Music Entertainment

Sony is celebrating the 40th anniversary of Michael Jackson’s iconic Thriller album, and in honor of the occasion they are dropping a new animated lyric video for the hit track “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin'” on Monday.

The Thriller 40th anniversary celebration includes the just-released Thriller 40 double CD set, which features both the original album and a second disc with never-before-released tracks. The album is also available on vinyl at Walmart and Target, with Walmart’s version featuring an alternative cover, while Target’s comes with a 40 slipmat.

In addition, 4K versions of the album’s short films for “Beat It” and “Thriller” are now available.

Michael Jackson’s Thriller has sold over 100 million copies since its November 30, 1982, release. It went on to win eight Grammys and spent more than 500 weeks on the Billboard album chart.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

elton-john-taps-olympic-gold-medalist-nathan-chen-to-star-in-new-“hold-me-closer”-music-video
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Elton John taps Olympic gold medalist Nathan Chen to star in new “Hold Me Closer” music video

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images Nearly a year after Olympic figure skater Nathan Chen performed a Gold medal-winning routine to a medley of Elton John's hits, he's using his extraordinary talent to breathe new life into Sir Elton's "Hold Me Closer." Sir Elton released an acoustic version of his and Britney Spears' collab and tapped the 23-year-old skater to star in its brand new music video. The video starts with Chen, a self-professed lifelong fan of Elton, lacing up and hitting the […]

todayNovember 18, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%