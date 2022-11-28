AD
Buck Country Music News

“New Friends”: Lainey Wilson tucks another new song into a ‘Yellowstone’ episode

todayNovember 28, 2022

ABC

During Sunday night’s Yellowstone episode, Lainey Wilson fans might have picked up on something exciting and new: The singer had a new song, called “New Friends,” featured in the soundtrack of the episode.

“Surprise!” she wrote on social media after the fact. “I had another new song hiding in tonight’s episode when Jamie and Sarah were flirting at the bar.”

Yellowstone has featured Lainey’s music in its soundtrack ever since season three; tracks like “Small Town Girl,” “Straight Up Sideways,” “Workin’ Overtime” and, most recently, “Smell Like Smoke” have all made appearances in the show.

Lainey herself appears in the show’s current season, too. When season five premiered, she made her acting debut as a musician named Abby.

Not only is “New Friends” featured in the TV show, but Lainey also added the song to the track list of her recently-released album, Bell Bottom Country. That project came out at the end of last month. It’s available to listen to now.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

