New Iggy Pop album, ‘Every Loser,’ dropping January 6

Iggy Pop is set to release his new album, Every Loser, on January 6.

His 19th solo album will feature 11 tracks, including the first single, “Frenzy.” The collection is being described as a throwback to Iggy’s “primordial roots” combined with “an undeniably modern lyrical point viewpoint and sonic palette.”

The cover features an original piece of art created by world renowned artist Raymond Pettibon, who’s designed iconic albums for artists such as Sonic Youth and Black Flag.

In addition to streaming services, Every Loser will be available as limited-edition vinyl, cassettes and CDs. And as a tie-in, Iggy will also be releasing an exclusive issue of the legendary fanzine PUNK Magazine.

Here is the Every Loser track list: