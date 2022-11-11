AD
New Music Friday: Joe Jonas, Andy Grammer, Sia, James Arthur and Rihanna

todayNovember 11, 2022

It’s Friday! Let’s see who’s out with new tunes …

Joe Jonas released “Not Alone,” his collaboration with Khalid for the upcoming Korean War drama Devotion. The song will play during the end credits. It was co-written by Harv and OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder.

Andy Grammer is out with “Good In Me.” He said in a statement, “In my experience, love isn’t being head over heels; it’s being seen fully and still loved. When someone has the full scope of who you are and puts their focus on your positives, that is some deep love. And I am so thankful my wife sees the good in me.”

Sia is ringing in the holidays by releasing her deluxe album Everyday Is Christmas, which includes three unreleased songs and a remix of her song “Snowman.” The new tracks are “Naughty & Nice,” “12 Nights” and “3 Minutes ‘Til New Years.”

James Arthur has teamed with Afrojack for the dance pop single “Lose You.” The two are big fans of one another and raved about their time working in the studio together.

Rihanna released “Born Again,” her second song for the new Marvel movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Disney is the parent company of ABC News.







Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

