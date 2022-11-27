AD
Sports News

NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. removed from American Airlines flight after crew ‘concerned’ for his health: Police

todayNovember 27, 2022

(MIAMI) — Star NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr was “removed” from an American Airlines flight in Miami after the flight’s crew expressed concern over the football player’s health, according to police.

Officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department were dispatched to a medical emergency on an American Airlines flight Sunday at around 9:30 a.m., the department said in a statement.

As members of the flight crew tried to wake Beckham to fasten his seat belt prior to departure, “he appeared to be coming in and out of consciousness,” according to the statement.

The flight attendants then called 911 due to concerns that Beckham was “seriously ill” and that his condition could worsen during the five-hour flight to Los Angeles, police said.

When officers arrived, Beckham allegedly refused several requests to exit the plane, police said. After the aircraft was deplaned, Beckham followed requests by officers to exit the plane “without incident,” according to authorities.

“Mr. Beckham was escorted to the non-secure area of the terminal by the officers where he made other arrangements,” police said.

According to a statement by American Airlines, Flight 1228 returned to the gate before takeoff “due to a customer failing to follow crew member instructions and refusing to fasten their seatbelt.”

The flight departed at 10:54 a.m. after “the customer was removed,” according to American Airlines.

Beckham, posting on Twitter later in the morning, appeared to express disbelief over the incident.

“Never in my life have I experienced what just happened to me,” he tweeted. “I’ve seen it all.”

A representative for Beckham did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

Beckham, who is recovering from an ACL injury, is currently a free agent and is not on an NFL roster. The wide receiver was the New York Giants’ first-round draft pick in 2014 and has also played with the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

