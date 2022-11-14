AD
Nick Carter honors Aaron Carter’s memory with new mental health fund

todayNovember 14, 2022

Background
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Nick Carter is honoring his brother Aaron Carter through a new donation fund that benefits mental health services.

The Backstreet Boys member announced the new initiative on Monday via On Our Sleeves, which is linked to the Nationwide Children’s Hospital drive. Nick’s initiative was launched in Aaron’s memory, and funds will support children’s mental health to give their families “a gift of hope.”

“Very grateful for the outpour of love and support for my brother,” the singer said in an Instagram Story. “In his memory, a donation fund has been started to benefit @onoursleevesofficial, an important children’s mental health organization helping families across America.” 

Aaron Carter died November 5 at age 34. A cause of death has not been released.

Last week, Nick honored his little brother on Instagram by sharing a carousel of photos of the two growing up and writing, “My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.”

He added, “Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

