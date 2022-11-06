Nick Carter on brother Aaron Carter’s passing: “My heart has been broken”

Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage

Backstreet Boys‘ Nick Carter has released a statement following the passing of his younger brother, Aaron Carter.

“My heart has been broken today,” Nick wrote in an Instagram post shared Sunday. “Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded.”

He continued, “I have always held onto the hope, that [Aaron] would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed. Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss. But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here.”

Nick concluded by saying he will miss Aaron “more than anyone will ever know.”

“I love you Chizz., now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth….God, Please take care of my baby brother,” he wrote, alongside a series of photos of the two from when they were younger.

Aaron, a singer and former child star, passed away Saturday at age 34. A cause of death has not yet been released.

Others in the entertainment industry also shared their reactions to his death, including Hilary Duff, who dated Aaron as a teen, New Kids on the Block, songwriter Diane Warren and more.