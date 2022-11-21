Now that it’s done: Elton John brings out his kids, Bernie Taupin and more at final North American concert

AD

Instead of a sequinned LA Dodgers baseball uniform, he wore a sequinned LA Dodgers bathrobe, but Elton John’s final North American show Sunday night at Dodger Stadium will likely be just as fondly remembered as the original career-making shows he played there in 1975.

The third night of Elton’s three-night stand at the stadium was streamed live globally by Disney+, and was preceded by a 20-minute pre-show that included goodbye wishes from the likes of Dolly Parton, Sting, Coldplay, Bette Midler, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Ed Sheeran, Joni Mitchell, Tony Bennett, Prince Harry and even President Joe Biden.

The concert itself featured hits, album cuts and fan favorites from across Elton’s entire career, from his very first hit, “Your Song,” to last year’s “Cold Heart,” performed with special guest Dua Lipa. She was one of three guests for this final show: Brandi Carlile stood in for the late George Michael on “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” while Kiki Dee, who sang with Elton at the original Dodger Stadium shows in 1975, returned to sing their number-one hit “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.”

As Elton wrapped up the concert, he brought onstage the man without whom, he noted, he wouldn’t be here: Bernie Taupin, his songwriting partner of 55 years. He also brought out what he said is the reason he’s retiring: his family. His husband David Furnish came onstage, along with their two adorable sons, Zachary and Elijah.

Elton told the crowd, “I became successful first in America, and you bought the singles and the albums, and the 8-tracks, the cassettes, and CDs, and more importantly, you bought the tickets to the shows….so I want to thank you for that, because you made me.”

He added, “Without America, I wouldn’t be here. So thank you for all the years of love and generosity and loyalty.”

“I wish you health and love and prosperity,” he concluded. “Be kind to each other, O.K.? And farewell.”

Here’s the set list for Elton’s final North American show:

“Bennie and the Jets”

“Philadelphia Freedom”

“I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues”

“Border Song”

“Tiny Dancer”

“Have Mercy on the Criminal”

“Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going to Be a Long, Long Time)”

“Take Me to the Pilot”

“Someone Saved My Life Tonight”

“Levon”

“Candle in the Wind”

“Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding”

“Burn Down the Mission”

“Sad Songs (Say So Much)”

“Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word”

“Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” (with Brandi Carlile)

“The Bitch Is Back”

“I’m Still Standing”

“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” (with Kiki Dee)

“Crocodile Rock”

“Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting”

Encore:

“Cold Heart” (with Dua Lipa)

“Your Song”

“Goodbye Yellow Brick Road”