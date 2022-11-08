AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Olivia Culpo said she would have married Nick Jonas

todayNovember 8, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Before he married Priyanka ChopraNick Jonas dated model Olivia Culpo. The two parted ways in 2015 after two years of dating — and Olivia is finally letting fans know what it was like.

﻿People ﻿obtained clips of TLC’s The Culpo Sisters, which include Olivia begrudgingly speaking about her past romance.

“Do I have to talk about that?” she asked. She was seemingly egged on by producers and continued, “I did date Nick and that was a very formative experience for me.”

Olivia, who was crowned Miss Universe in 2012 — America’s first winner since 1997 — opened up about the effect that relationship had on her. “I moved to LA with him. I had no brand, no money and I was in love,” she reminisced. “That was great, right, but when he broke up with me, I was kind of left with no sense of identity.”

Olivia said her “whole identity was in him” and confessed her experience is “a very common story of a young person in love.”

“I thought we were going to get married,” she added. “I thought all the things, and I just remember night after night looking up at my ceiling in my apartment that I couldn’t afford thinking to myself, ‘How am I going to pay my rent?’ I couldn’t even afford my groceries.”

Olivia said of the breakup, “It was a serious, pivotal moment for me, but it was something that taught me that you can’t give up.”

She has since found love with ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿, a running back for the San Francisco 49ers.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

alabama-founding-member-and-influential-guitarist-jeff-cook-dead-at-73
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Alabama founding member and influential guitarist Jeff Cook dead at 73

Paul R. Giunta/Getty Images Jeff Cook, the legendary country guitarist known for being a founding member of hitmaking group Alabama, has died. According to a statement from his publicist, Cook died on Tuesday, November 7, at his beach home in Destin, Florida. He was 73 years old and had been living with Parkinson’s disease for a decade, a diagnosis that caused him to retire from touring in 2018. Together with […]

todayNovember 8, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%