Mike FM Music News

Olivia Rodrigo, John Legend and more will announce this year’s list of Grammy nominees

todayNovember 10, 2022

Background
ABC

This year’s list of Grammy nominees comes out in less than a week, and big stars like Olivia Rodrigo﻿ and ﻿John Legend have been tapped to make the grand reveal.  

Nominees for all 91 categories for the 65th Grammy Awards will be announced Tuesday, November 15, starting at 12 p.m. ET. Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. has tasked Olivia, John, Smokey Robinson, “Despacito” singer Luis Fonsi, “my ex’s best friend” singer Machine Gun Kelly﻿ and country singer Jimmie Allen to assist in the ceremony.

TV hosts Gayle King and Nate Burleson, ﻿as well as Recording Academy Los Angeles Chapter President Ledisi, will also be on hand.

It is unknown at this time what categories have been assigned to each presenter.

We’ll find out who is up for a Grammy Award next Tuesday, November 15, when the event streams live on the official Grammy website, as well as its social media accounts, starting at 12 p.m. ET.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards will be held Sunday, February 5, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

