One dead, 16 hurt after car crashes into Apple store in Massachusetts

todayNovember 21, 2022

Sheila Paras/Getty Images

(HINGHAM, Mass.) — One person died and 16 were injured after an SUV crashed into an Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts, Monday morning, the Plymouth County District Attorney said.

The car barreled into the store at about 10:45 a.m., smashing through the glass, which struck multiple people, District Attorney Tim Cruz said at a news conference.

People both inside and outside of the store were injured, and a few people were pinned up against the wall of the store, according to Hingham Fire Chief Steve Murphy.

Bystanders helped provide first aid, Murphy said.

The driver is “with police,” officials said, but they did not elaborate.

Cruz said investigators are looking into “every avenue” of the crash, including whether there is a criminal element.

“This morning was an unthinkable morning and people are trying to get through it and process what happened,” Cruz said.

Hingham is about 20 miles southwest of Boston.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

