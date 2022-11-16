Ozzy Osbourne feels “overwhelmed” by Grammy nominations: “It’s pretty great to be acknowledged

CBS/Recording Academy

Ozzy Osbourne feels “overwhelmed” after he received four Grammy nominations Tuesday.

The Prince of Darkness’ latest solo record, Patient Number 9, is up for Best Rock Album, while its Jeff Beck-featuring title track will compete for the Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance awards. Additionally, the track “Degradation Rules,” which features Ozzy’s Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, is nominated for Best Metal Performance.

“It’s pretty great to be acknowledged at this point in my career,” Ozzy says.

Ozzy singles out the “Degradation Rules” nod, in particular, as “such great news.”

“That song would’ve made a great Black Sabbath track,” Ozzy says. “It’s a very well-structured song.”

“I’ve known Tony since I was 12 years old and I’m glad to say we’ve continued a really good friendship,” he adds. “Tony’s been very supportive of me while I’ve been recovering from surgery. He’s been in constant contact, which has been great.”

The 2023 Grammys will take place February 5 in Los Angeles.