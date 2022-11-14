AD
    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo to tour with Pink, appear on ‘The Late Late Show’

todayNovember 14, 2022

Travis Shinn

Newly inducted Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo have made some new plans for next year. They are set to open dates on Pink’s newly announced Summer Carnival Tour.

The tour, which also features Brandi Carlile, kicks off July 24, with Benatar and Giraldo confirmed for six shows: Boston’s Fenway Park, Chicago’s Wrigley Field and Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, as well as concerts in Washington, DC, Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Until then, Benatar and Giraldo have another exciting project about to launch. Their new show, INVINCIBLE – The Musical, a modern reimagining of Romeo & Juliet featuring their catalog of music, is set to have its world premiere November 22 at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. And fans can get a taste of what to expect when the rockers appear Tuesday on The Late Show with James Corden. In addition to chatting with the host, they’ll join members of the show’s cast to perform a special rendition of Benatar’s classic “Heartbreaker.”

Fans can also catch them being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame when the induction ceremony, held earlier this month in Los Angeles, airs November 19 on HBO and streams on HBO Max.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

