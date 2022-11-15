AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Paulina Porizkova opens up about Ric Ocasek’s death, being left out of will

todayNovember 15, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Jordan Fisher

Many people were surprised to learn that Ric Ocasek didn’t leave anything in his will to estranged wife Paulina Porizkova — and that includes Paulina.

The supermodel appears on the latest episode of the Facebook series Red Table Talk, and in a preview, she opens up about the moment she found out the late Cars frontman had written her out of his will.

Following Ocasek’s death on September 15, 2019, Porizkova says she was picking out something to dress him in for his coffin when she discovered an envelope labeled “this is the will and testament.” She said the document specifically said, “I will not provide for my wife because she’s abandoned me.”

She says her first thought was, “That’s a lie. … Somebody made a mistake.” Despite their separation in 2017, Paulina had been living with the rocker while he recovered from surgery.

In another clip, Porizkova discusses finding Ocasek dead, sharing he had been recovering well after surgery for lung cancer and was feeling much better. She says he had been “feeling kinda tired” the night of his death; the next morning she didn’t think anything of him still being asleep because he “tended to sleep late” thanks to his “rockstar hours.” When he wasn’t up by 11 a.m. she went to bring him coffee; while he looked like he was sleeping, she says, “I saw his face. I saw his eyes. And they didn’t look like eyes anymore.” 

The full episode of Porizkova’s Red Table Talk, co-hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris, premieres Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

channing-tatum-and-salma-hayek-heat-things-up-in-trailer-to-‘magic-mike’s-last-dance’
insert_link

Entertainment News

Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek heat things up in trailer to ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures Warner Bros. Pictures has dropped a steamy trailer to Magic Mike's Last Dance, Channing Tatum's final entry in the muscle-filled Steven Soderbergh-directed franchise. According to the studio, Tatum's "Magic" Mike Lane "takes to the stage again after a lengthy hiatus, following a business deal that went bust, leaving him broke and taking bartender gigs in Florida." It's there that he meets a beautiful, wealthy socialite […]

todayNovember 15, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%