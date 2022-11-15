Paulina Porizkova opens up about Ric Ocasek’s death, being left out of will

Jordan Fisher

Many people were surprised to learn that Ric Ocasek didn’t leave anything in his will to estranged wife Paulina Porizkova — and that includes Paulina.

The supermodel appears on the latest episode of the Facebook series Red Table Talk, and in a preview, she opens up about the moment she found out the late Cars frontman had written her out of his will.

Following Ocasek’s death on September 15, 2019, Porizkova says she was picking out something to dress him in for his coffin when she discovered an envelope labeled “this is the will and testament.” She said the document specifically said, “I will not provide for my wife because she’s abandoned me.”

She says her first thought was, “That’s a lie. … Somebody made a mistake.” Despite their separation in 2017, Paulina had been living with the rocker while he recovered from surgery.

In another clip, Porizkova discusses finding Ocasek dead, sharing he had been recovering well after surgery for lung cancer and was feeling much better. She says he had been “feeling kinda tired” the night of his death; the next morning she didn’t think anything of him still being asleep because he “tended to sleep late” thanks to his “rockstar hours.” When he wasn’t up by 11 a.m. she went to bring him coffee; while he looked like he was sleeping, she says, “I saw his face. I saw his eyes. And they didn’t look like eyes anymore.”

The full episode of Porizkova’s Red Table Talk, co-hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris, premieres Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET.