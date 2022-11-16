AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Peter Billingsley explains why the time was right for ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’

todayNovember 16, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Warner Bros. Pictures/Eric Charbonneau

While the 1983 movie is about as ubiquitous on TV as Mariah Carey is on the radio come holiday time, it has taken until 2022 to properly revisit A Christmas Story.

Peter Billingsley, who starred as Ralphie in the original and plays him as a grown man in HBO Max’s A Christmas Story Christmas, explained to Collider what took so long.

Billinglsey, who also produced the film, commented, “I mean, it’s been 39 years, so it’s quite a long time. So I think, to some degree, now or never. I think the idea of Ralphie as a dad was a very intriguing thought.”

He admits there’s been a desire to revive the property in the past. “I had been approached about things. Nothing ever felt right. This one’s been in active development for four years, and a lot of the right pieces had to come together. We really needed the resources to build the original house and the whole neighborhood.”

Getting to collaborate with his friend Vince Vaughn as a co-producer helped seal the deal. “I got to work with Vince … which was awesome, and bring back the whole kid cast. So, it’s been a while that we’ve been working on it, and we didn’t feel comfortable saying yes till all the right pieces fell … and then we said, ‘Okay, we have the confidence that this was the time to go now.'”

A Christmas Story Christmas debuts November 17 on HBO Max.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

music-notes:-jewel,-jc-chasez,-shania-twain,-the-weeknd-and-sara-bareilles
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Jewel, JC Chasez, Shania Twain, The Weeknd and Sara Bareilles

Page Six claims Jewel performed for Dolly Parton at Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' Washington, D.C., home and sang "Jolene" in her honor. The insider spilled, "She was just up there singing with her guitar and talked about what an inspiration Dolly was to her as a singer/songwriter. It was just beautiful." Bezos threw a party honoring the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery "Portrait of a Nation" honorees. ﻿Shania Twain said it's a dream of hers to collaborate with ﻿Harry Styles﻿. […]

todayNovember 16, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%