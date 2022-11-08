AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Peter Gabriel confirms new album title, sets first tour in years

todayNovember 8, 2022

Background
share close
AD
C Brandon/Redferns

Peter Gabriel recently told ABC Audio that his new album — on which he’s been working since 2002 — was “nearing completion.” Well, it now has an official title and will be supported by the artist’s first major tour in years.

Gabriel’s album was always rumored to be called i/o, but now it’s official. There’s no release date yet, but i/o The Tour will start May 18 in Krakow, Poland and run through June 25 in Dublin, Ireland. These will be Gabriel’s first dates outside North America in 14 years. 

Speaking of North America, he plans to tour there in the late summer or early fall of 2023. Tickets for the European dates go on sale Friday, November 11 via LiveNation, while ticket info for North America will be released at a later date. This will be his first North American tour since 2016.

“It’s been a while and I am now surrounded by a whole lot of new songs and am excited to be taking them out on the road for a spin,” the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer said in a statement. “Look forward to seeing you out there.”

For the tour, Gabriel will play material from the new album as well as hits, fan favorites and as his website puts it, “the unexpected.” He’ll be joined by his regular musical collaborators: Tony Levin, David Rhodes and Manu Katché

When i/o finally arrives, it’ll be Gabriel’s first studio album of all-original material since 2002’s Up.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

see-brendan-fraser-as-you’ve-never-seen-him-before-in-the-trailer-to-‘the-whale’
insert_link

Entertainment News

See Brendan Fraser as you’ve never seen him before in the trailer to ‘The Whale’

A24 Brendan Fraser is nearly unrecognizable in the new trailer to Darren Aronofsky's The Whale. Despite extensive prosthetics and a fat suit that turned The Mummy movie star into the morbidly obese, gay college professor he plays in the film, Fraser's performance shines through, and many believe it will lead him to Oscar gold this year. "Do you ever get the feeling people are incapable of caring?" Fraser's Charlie says, […]

todayNovember 8, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%