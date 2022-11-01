AD
National News

Powerball prize leaps to estimated $1.2 billion after no winner in latest jackpot drawing

todayNovember 1, 2022

(NEW YORK) — The Powerball jackpot just keeps getting bigger.

There was no winner that matched all six numbers after Monday’s drawing, and now the estimated jackpot for Wednesday is $1.2 billion, with a cash value of $596.7 million, Powerball said.

The winning numbers in Monday night’s estimated $1 billion jackpot were 19, 13, 39, 59 and 36, and the Powerball was 13. The powerplay number was 3.

While there was no jackpot winner, there was more than 5.4 million tickets totaling $59.5 million in cash prizes won on Halloween, Powerball said in a press release, including 10 tickets that matched all five white balls for a $1 million prize.

Wednesday’s jackpot marks the third time in the game’s 30-year history that the main prize has hit the $1 billion milestone.

If there’s a winner Wednesday night, the jackpot would be the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history and fourth-largest in U.S. lottery history, Powerball said.

The largest prize in Powerball history, sold in January 2016, was $1.586 billion and was shared by three winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

What are your odds of winning the lottery

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to a statement from Powerball.

How late can you buy Powerball tickets

According to Powerball, “sales cut-off times vary by selling jurisdiction. Please check with your local lottery for more information.”

What time is the Powerball drawing

The Powerball drawings happen Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

