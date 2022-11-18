AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Queen take fans through their career in “Was it All Worth It” Video

todayNovember 18, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Queen

Queen’s new The Miracle Collector’s Edition box set is out now and to coincide with the release, the band has dropped a brand-new video for “Was It All Worth It,” the six-minute closing track of the their 13th album.

The video is made up of archival footage, still photos and animation, which, according to the video’s director Simon Lupton, takes fans “on a whistlestop tour through Queen’s incredible journey,” adding, “We hope viewers enjoy spotting all the nods and references we’ve included.” 

The Miracle Collector’s Edition is out now in a variety of formats, including eight-disc vinyl, five-CD, DVD and Blu-ray. In addition to the original album, it contains original takes, early demos and unfinished cuts, along with six previously unreleased tracks and audio of the band in the studio.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

elvis-costello-&-the-imposters-releasing-the-boy-named-if-(alive-at-memphis-magnetic)
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Elvis Costello & The Imposters releasing The Boy Named If (Alive at Memphis Magnetic)

Douglas Mason/Getty Images Elvis Costello & The Imposters just earned a Best Rock Album Grammy nomination for The Boy Named If, and now, fans are about to be treated to a new version of the record. Costello just announced he’s dropping the companion album, The Boy Named If (Alive at Memphis Magnetic), on November 25. The record features live-in-the-studio takes on the album’s songs, recorded during tour rehearsals at Memphis Magnetic Recording in October […]

todayNovember 18, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%