Queen take fans through their career in “Was it All Worth It” Video

Queen

Queen’s new The Miracle Collector’s Edition box set is out now and to coincide with the release, the band has dropped a brand-new video for “Was It All Worth It,” the six-minute closing track of the their 13th album.

The video is made up of archival footage, still photos and animation, which, according to the video’s director Simon Lupton, takes fans “on a whistlestop tour through Queen’s incredible journey,” adding, “We hope viewers enjoy spotting all the nods and references we’ve included.”

The Miracle Collector’s Edition is out now in a variety of formats, including eight-disc vinyl, five-CD, DVD and Blu-ray. In addition to the original album, it contains original takes, early demos and unfinished cuts, along with six previously unreleased tracks and audio of the band in the studio.