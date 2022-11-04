AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Quentin Tarantino won’t make a Marvel movie

todayNovember 4, 2022

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Randy Holmes

Quentin Tarantino won’t be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a director. At least that’s the word from the Oscar-winning screenwriter and Pulp Fiction director to the Los Angeles Times.

While promoting his new book, Cinema Speculation, Tarantino says he wouldn’t be able to put his unique spin on the material if he did a Marvel movie. “I’m not a hired hand. I’m not looking for a job,” he said.

While he admits he was being “snarky” in his book in saying filmmakers “can’t wait” for the superhero movie boom to deflate, but admits the situation is like the one filmmakers in the 1960s went through when movie musicals were all the rage.

“The analogy works because it’s a similar chokehold” on the industry in terms of theatrical content nowadays, he says.

Unlike Martin Scorsese — who derided superhero movies as “not cinema” — Tarantino didn’t directly diss the superhero genre. However, the Once Upon a Time In Hollywood director says he just thinks big budget event movies are “not necessarily my favorite type of film.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

music-notes:-taylor-swift,-rob-thomas,-shania-twain-and-more
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Taylor Swift, Rob Thomas, Shania Twain and more

Taylor Swift is showing support for her bestie Selena Gomez’s new Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. Taylor wrote on her Instagram Story Friday, “So proud of you @selenagomez. Love you forever.” Christina Aguilera is looking back at some of her most iconic music video looks in a new video with Allure. In the clip, she breaks down her memorable fashion moments, from “Lady Marmalade” to “Dirrty" […]

todayNovember 4, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%