AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Rare 13-minute live recording of Led Zeppelin’s ‘Dazed and Confused’ hits YouTube

todayNovember 23, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Lorne Thomson/Redferns

A rare live recording of Led Zeppelin performing a 13-minute version of “Dazed and Confused” has just turned up on YouTube.

The audio clip was shared by YouTuber Mark McFall, founder of the Zepfan memorabilia website, and features audio recorded at The Concertgebouw in Amsterdam on October 5, 1969. According to the post, the performance was recorded from a fan’s TV speaker during a broadcast of the show on November 12, 1969.

A review of the show on Ledzeppelin.com says “the atmosphere crackled” during the concert, noting, “Heavy, crashing Zeppelin sounds swept the audience onto another plain.” The review continued, “Wild, standing ovations brought the group back time and time again and they finally left the stage exhausted.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

nih-launches-website-for-reporting-at-home-covid-test-results
insert_link

Health News

NIH launches website for reporting at-home COVID test results

Manuel Romano/NurPhoto via Getty Images (WASHIGTON) -- The National Institutes of Health has launched a website MakeMyTestCount.org which allows people to anonymously report the results of any brand of at-home COVID-19 test. The website is a collaboration between the NIH and a healthcare technology company, CareEvolution. Data collected is anonymous and sent to public health systems that receive test results from laboratories and doctor’s offices. Users provide general information such […]

todayNovember 23, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%