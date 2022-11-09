Readin’, writin’ & rockin’ with Jimi Hendrix and Genesis

Chronicle Chroma

A new book on Jimi Hendrix is in stores now, while one on Genesis will arrive early next year.

Jimi is written by Hendrix’s stepsister Janie Hendrix and John McDermott of Experience Hendrix L.L.C. It features rare and previously unpublished pictures of the late guitar legend as well as lyrics and personal memorabilia. Quotes from Jimi’s famous fans, from Paul McCartney, Lenny Kravitz and Ron Wood to Jeff Beck and Dave Grohl, are also included.

If this Hendrix book inspires you to write your long-delayed novel, Montblanc has a Jimi Hendrix collection of ballpoint and fountain pens. Each one celebrates a standout year in Hendrix’s career, from 1967 to 1969. But with prices that range from $940 to — no joke — $37,000, you might be better off buying a guitar.

Meanwhile, a unique book on Genesis is due March 17, 2023. Called Play Me My Song – The Music Of Genesis, the 558-page tome is described as “the biggest book ever published on” the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers. But rather than simply being a band biography, it’s made up of extensive essays about every song and album in the band’s entire catalogue.

According to the publisher, Play Me My Song — named after a line in the Genesis song “The Musical Box” — “blends song histories, musical analysis, critical reviews, autobiographical tales, the fun of countdowns, and a dash of pure silliness.” You can pre-order it now.