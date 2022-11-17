AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

﻿’Real Housewives of New York City’ ﻿star ﻿﻿Lizzy Savetsky quits show after receiving “antisemitic attacks”

todayNovember 17, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Fleishigs Magazine

Bravo’s Real Housewives of New York City reboot hasn’t aired yet, but they’ve already lost a cast member in Lizzy Savetsky.

Taking to Instagram Wednesday, Lizzy announced, “I will not be continuing on the Real Housewives of NYC,” before revealing the reasoning behind her decision.

“As a proud orthodox Jewish woman, I though participating in this series would be a great chance to represent people like me and share my experience,” she wrote. “Unfortunately, from the time of my announcement in the cast, I was on the receiving end of a torrent of antisemitic attacks. As this continued, I realized that this path was no longer right for me and my family.”

Lizzy, who runs Bashert, a matchmaking service to help Jewish singles find love, then thanked fans for their support and said she’s looking forward to her “next chapter.”

The announcement comes less than a month after the new cast of RHONYC was announced at BravoCon in October. The remaining cast members are Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield.

Season 14 of RHONYC is currently filming and is expected to premiere in 2023.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

in-brief:-‘stranger-things’-star-joseph-quinn-heads-to-‘a-quiet-place’,-and-more
insert_link

Entertainment News

In Brief: ‘Stranger Things’ star Joseph Quinn heads to ‘A Quiet Place’, and more

Deadline reports Joseph Quinn, who played the Dungeons & Dragons-loving metalhead Eddie Munson in the latest season of Stranger Things, is in talks to join Lupita Nyong'o in A Quiet Place: Day One. The film, based on an idea from John Krasinski, who directed and starred in the first two films, is said to be a spinoff, rather than a sequel, aimed at setting up a potential Quiet Place universe. […]

todayNovember 17, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%