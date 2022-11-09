AD
Richie Sambora hints at possibility of reuniting with Bon Jovi: “We’re talking”

todayNovember 9, 2022

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Ever since Richie Sambora left Bon Jovi in 2013, fans have been wondering if he’d reunite with his old bandmates again. Well, the answer is a definite maybe.

While in London for an awards ceremony, Sambora was asked by Metro if there was a possibility that he and Bon Jovi could possibly set aside their differences and come together for a headlining spot at next year’s Glastonbury Festival, the United Kingdom’s most prestigious music festival.

“It’s a possibility. We’re talking a bit,” Sambora said, with what the publication called “a cheeky smile.”

Bon Jovi is one of the few massive rock bands that has never headlined Glastonbury, though Sambora appeared there in 2014, joining Dolly Parton onstage for her set.

Sambora did reunite with Bon Jovi at their 2018 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland; so did bass player Alec John Such, who left the band in 1994 and hadn’t played with them since a one-off performance in 2001. Such died last June.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

