Rev Rock Report

Ringo Starr drops video for ‘Everyone and Everything’

todayNovember 18, 2022

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Ringo Star has dropped a new video for the Linda Perry-penned track “Everyone and Everything,” from his recent release EP3, which just came out on 10-inch vinyl and blue cassette. The colorful clip was directed by pop artist and owner of Los Angeles’ La-La Land Gallery, Kii Arens, who previously directed the video for Glen Campbell’s 2011 track “Ghost on the Canvas.”

“I had so much fun making this record, and I love that the vinyl and this video for it are coming out as we head into Thanksgiving,” Ringo shares. “As I’ve said before, every song on this EP relates to Peace and Love. And this track that Linda wrote for me has such a beautiful message, reminding us to be thankful, to be giving, to be more peace and loving.”

The video features clips of Ringo playing drums on the beach, cut with images of him walking in front of colorful backgrounds, as well as photos from the early days of his life and career.

“I feel we really captured the positive energy of the song in this video, it was so great working with Kii and I loved filming on the beach,” he says. “I hope this brings everyone joy, peace and love as we start heading into the holidays.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

