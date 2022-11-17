AD
    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss set for CMT Crossroads

todayNovember 17, 2022

Background
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are set to star in the latest edition of CMT Crossroads, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

The 90-minute special, CMT Crossroads: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, will debut November 29 at 9 p.m. ET and have the two artists performing tracks from their albums Raising Sand and Raise The Roof, including “High And Lonesome,” “Can’t Let Go” and “Gone Gone Gone.” They will also team for some Led Zeppelin tracks, including “Rock and Roll” and “When The Levee Breaks.”

This isn’t the first time Plant and Krauss have appeared on CMT Crossroads. They first teamed for an episode back in 2008 after releasing Raising Sand.

The announcement comes just days after the pair earned three Grammy nominations: Best Americana Album for Raising Sand, Best American Roots Song for “High and Lonesome” and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Going Where The Lonely Go.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

