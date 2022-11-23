Rockers release new holiday-inspired merch collections

With the upcoming Black Friday being the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season, lots of folks are probably starting to think about what to get their loved ones. If there are music fans in your family, Bravado is here to help.

Universal’s merchandise and brand management company has just launched some new exclusive holiday-inspired collections, with items from such artists as The Rolling Stones, The Beach Boys, The Who, Guns N’ Roses and more.

Among the items available: