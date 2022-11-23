AD
Rev Rock Report

Rockers release new holiday-inspired merch collections

todayNovember 23, 2022

Background
With the upcoming Black Friday being the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season, lots of folks are probably starting to think about what to get their loved ones. If there are music fans in your family, Bravado is here to help.

Universal’s merchandise and brand management company has just launched some new exclusive holiday-inspired collections, with items from such artists as The Rolling Stones, The Beach Boys, The Who, Guns N’ Roses and more. 

Among the items available:

  • The Rolling Stones — A Licks snow globe, a black Sixty cardigan and a variety of ornaments, including a diamond anniversary ornament, and Forty LicksSteel Wheels and No Filter Licks ornaments.
  • Black Sabbath — An ugly Christmas sweater that reads “Holidays Bloody Holidays,” ornaments and more.
  • Guns N’ Roses  A variety of ornaments, as well as a blue and white Christmas sweater and an Appetite for Destruction corduroy jacket.
  • The Who — Socks, vintage T-shirts, sweatshirts and sweaters.
  • The Beatles — A Merry Christmas green shirt, a Sgt. Pepper’s green holiday beanie, a holiday sticker set, gift wrapping, various T-shirts and more.
  • The Beach Boys — A snow globe photo sweatshirt, a “Little St. Nick” T-shirt and zip hoodie, as well as an ornament and a scarf.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

