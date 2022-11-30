AD
    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rod Stewart loses second brother in two months

todayNovember 30, 2022

Background
Rod Stewart is mourning the loss of his brother Bob, who passed away just two months after the death of his other brother Don.

“It’s with great sadness that I announce the loss of my brother Bob last night, who joins my brother Don on the great football pitch in the sky,” the singer shared on Instagram. “I’ve lost two of my best mates in the space of two months. RIP Don and Bob ‘irreplaceable buddies’” 

Rod, the youngest of five children, lost his brother Don in September.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

