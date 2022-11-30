Rod Stewart loses second brother in two months

AD

Rod Stewart is mourning the loss of his brother Bob, who passed away just two months after the death of his other brother Don.

“It’s with great sadness that I announce the loss of my brother Bob last night, who joins my brother Don on the great football pitch in the sky,” the singer shared on Instagram. “I’ve lost two of my best mates in the space of two months. RIP Don and Bob ‘irreplaceable buddies’”

Rod, the youngest of five children, lost his brother Don in September.