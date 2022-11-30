Rod Stewart loses second brother in two months

House set to vote on effort to avert rail strike
(WASHINGTON) -- The House on Wednesday is set to vote on legislation aimed at averting a strike by the nation's railway workers, Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced, reluctantly intervening in a labor dispute with wide-ranging economic and political implications. First, the House will consider legislation to adopt the tentative deal between the rail companies and employees reached in September and brokered by the White House. A second, separate vote -- […]