Mike FM Music News

Sam Smith opens up about experiencing homophobia

todayNovember 7, 2022

Sam Smith’s song with Kim Petras, “Unholy,” made queer history when it topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart last month, making them the first non-binary and transgender artists, respectively, to top the chart. But despite the fame and success, Sam says being a queer person hasn’t gotten easier.

In a new interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Sam admits, “It’s still hard to be queer. There’s still backlash. I still get things said to me on the street, even now.”

They add, “The weirdest thing is you can be famous, you can be a pop star and you still get it. Because I thought I’d become a pop star and I’d never get a bad word said to me ever again. I’d never have homophobia. I’d never experience it if I became a star. And then it happens and it’s still there.”

Sam says it takes bravery to continue to live authentically and they’ve since embraced their role of being a voice for the LGBTQ+ community.

“There’s kids out there that need this,” Sam says. “They need us to talk about it.”

Sam’s fourth studio album, Gloria, is due out January 23.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

