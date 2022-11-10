Sam Smith reveals full ‘Gloria’ track list, featuring collab with Ed Sheeran

Universal Music Group

Sam Smith is hyping fans for the release of their new album, Gloria, and revealed the album’s track list, which features a collab with Ed Sheeran.

The singer took to Instagram to reveal the names of all 13 tracks of the forthcoming effort. The final song in the lineup is “Who We Love,” which features Ed.

Ed isn’t the only artist featuring on the new album. Track nine will feature Jamaican singer Koffee; “Figures” artist Jessie Reyez is on the song “Gimme.” Reyez also features on the fifth track, “Perfect.”

The album’s title track is 12th in the lineup, while the previously released songs “Love Me More” and “Unholy” are the first and sixth songs, respectively, on the album.

Gloria also features two interludes — “Hurting Interlude” and “Dorothy’s Interlude,” which are the respective third and 10th tracks in the lineup. The remaining titles are “No God,” “Lose You,” “How to Cry,” “Six Shots” and “I’m Not Here to Make Friends.”

Gloria, the follow-up of 2020’s Love Goes, arrives in stores January 23.