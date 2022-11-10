AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Sam Smith reveals full ‘Gloria’ track list, featuring collab with Ed Sheeran

todayNovember 10, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Universal Music Group

Sam Smith is hyping fans for the release of their new album, Gloria, and revealed the album’s track list, which features a collab with Ed Sheeran.

The singer took to Instagram to reveal the names of all 13 tracks of the forthcoming effort. The final song in the lineup is “Who We Love,” which features Ed.

Ed isn’t the only artist featuring on the new album. Track nine will feature Jamaican singer Koffee; “Figures” artist Jessie Reyez is on the song “Gimme.” Reyez also features on the fifth track, “Perfect.”

The album’s title track is 12th in the lineup, while the previously released songs “Love Me More” and “Unholy” are the first and sixth songs, respectively, on the album.

Gloria also features two interludes — “Hurting Interlude” and “Dorothy’s Interlude,” which are the respective third and 10th tracks in the lineup. The remaining titles are “No God,” “Lose You,” “How to Cry,” “Six Shots” and “I’m Not Here to Make Friends.”

Gloria, the follow-up of 2020’s Love Goes, arrives in stores January 23.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

alabama-bandmates-remember-jeff-cook:-“i’m-hurt-in-a-way-i-can’t-describe”
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Alabama bandmates remember Jeff Cook: “I’m hurt in a way I can’t describe”

Frederick Breedon IV/WireImage Alabama’s Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry are mourning the loss of their longtime bandmate and friend Jeff Cook, the group’s co-founding guitar player, who died on Monday, November 7, at age 73. “I’m thankful we got to create music together for over 50 years! Wish we could play ‘My Home’s in Alabama’ one more time,” says Randy in a prepared statement. “I’m hurt in a way I […]

todayNovember 10, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%