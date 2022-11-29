AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Sam Smith’s intimate Royal Albert Hall performance now available on Apple Music

todayNovember 29, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Jo Hale/Getty Images

The intimate performance Sam Smith held at Royal Albert Hall is finally available to stream on Apple Music.

“I definitely wanted this to be different to my other shows,” Sam told Apple Music ahead of the release. “I come from a theatre background and really missed that feeling on my last tour. It takes a village of talent to put on my shows, and it’s important for me now to showcase and celebrate the artists around me.”

Sam curated a special list of songs to perform during the show, including a mix of old hits and songs from the forthcoming ﻿Gloria﻿ album, which arrives in January. “With this show it was about adding a little Gloria to all my songs… I always want to change all the songs a little to fit the mood and the tones of whatever project I’m currently releasing. But I am also passionate about playing the songs the way people love them,” they explained.

The show is part of the From Apple Music With Love series, which releases gifts every day at 8 a.m. PT to help music lovers start their countdown to the holidays. Fans can start streaming Sam’s performance from Royal Albert Hall now.

Sam held two shows at the venue on October 21 and October 22, marking a musical comeback for the singer.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

after-co-hosting-in-2021,-carly-pearce-is-ready-to-fly-solo-as-the-cma-country-christmas-host-this-year
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

After co-hosting in 2021, Carly Pearce is ready to fly solo as the CMA Country Christmas host this year

ABC/Robby Klein It’s up to Carly Pearce to set a festive tone for ABC’s CMA Country Christmas special this year, but she’s feeling confident because she’s had practice. “I feel like last year was so helpful for me to kind of get my bearings of what it even is like to host something that big,” Carly says in an interview with her record label. The singer split hosting duties with […]

todayNovember 29, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%