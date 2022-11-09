Sammy Hagar hopeful shelved Van Halen song “Between Us Two” will eventually be released

Sarah Morris/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Sammy Hagar is hopeful that the shelved Van Halen song “Between Us Two” will eventually get released.

As the story goes, the “Panama” outfit originally wrote “Between Us Two” toward the end of the Van Hagar era for the 1996 movie Twister. While the disaster flick featured a theme composed by Eddie and Alex Van Halen, “Between Us Two” didn’t end up making the soundtrack and was eventually lost to time.

Speaking with Consequence’s Kyle Meredith with… podcast, Hagar confirms the song was indeed recorded and is somewhere in the Van Halen “archives.”

“I don’t know if I can resurrect it, but we got it; it’s done,” Hagar says. “It’s in the archives; they’ll find it. They’re looking through the archives right now to try to remaster some of the old stuff from my era. They’ll find it. That’s gonna be a treasure.”

Hagar notes that if the song were to finally come to light, it “would have to go through the Van Halen camp,” which he describes as “a little dysfunctional.”

Of course, given all the drama around the supposed Eddie tribute plans, which the late guitar icon’s son Wolfgang Van Halen said “never even got off the ground,” “dysfunctional” might be an understatement. So for all the “Between Us Two” believers out there, maybe don’t get too excited.